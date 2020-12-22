California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of HollyFrontier worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,802,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFC opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

