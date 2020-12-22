California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.09 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

