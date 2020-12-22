California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

