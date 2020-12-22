California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Balchem worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.