California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Qurate Retail worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

