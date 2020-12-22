California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

LSXMA stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

