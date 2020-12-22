California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,797 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

NYSE AVT opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

