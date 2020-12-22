Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $7.04 on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

