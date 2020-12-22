Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.
In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
