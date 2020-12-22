Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $119,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,569.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

