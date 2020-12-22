BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading 19.9% Higher

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) traded up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 2,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

About BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

