Brokers Issue Forecasts for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $2,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,352,000 after buying an additional 367,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $6,707,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 240,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

