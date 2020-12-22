Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $109.19 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

