Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $12.00

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 54.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

