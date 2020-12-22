Brokerages Set Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) PT at $198.00

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.16. 3,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $275.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

