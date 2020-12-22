Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $153.47

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.03.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,159 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,725 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $170.26. 381,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,815,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $308.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $129.69.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

