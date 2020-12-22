Brokerages Set SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) PT at $20.50

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

SPTN stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

