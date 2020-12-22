Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $454.05

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $454.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NYSE HUM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.44. The stock had a trading volume of 676,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,149. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

