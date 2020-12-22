Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) PT at $68.00

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,351. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 17.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Endava by 83.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $7,156,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

