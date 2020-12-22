Brokerages Set DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Target Price at $12.94

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,392,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 528,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

DMAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 1,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,617. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.40. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

