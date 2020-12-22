Brokerages Set DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Target Price at $12.94

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.
Several analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.
In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DMAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 1,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,617. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.40. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
