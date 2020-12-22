Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Target Price at €6.70

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.70 ($7.88).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of FRA DBK traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €8.63 ($10.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,132,598 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

