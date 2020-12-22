Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target at $30.80

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 10,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,421 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at $470,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,299 shares of company stock worth $597,009. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

