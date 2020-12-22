Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $184.08

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

AMP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $198.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after buying an additional 2,264,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

