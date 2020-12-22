Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 1,015,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

