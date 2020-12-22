Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $413.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.70 million and the lowest is $385.84 million. Realty Income posted sales of $397.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:O traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.20. 34,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,125. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01.

The business also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 363,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,287,000 after purchasing an additional 348,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

