Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.16). Agenus also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 573.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 28,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,406. The stock has a market cap of $656.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.93. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

