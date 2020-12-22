Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ChromaDex also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,677. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

