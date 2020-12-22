Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $264.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.50 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,754,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.