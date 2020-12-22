Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LCI Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCII opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $136.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

