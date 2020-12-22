Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68.

