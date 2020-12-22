Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after buying an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

