Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $759,000 Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Glatfelter as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Glatfelter by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Glatfelter Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

