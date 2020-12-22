Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.