Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $777,000 in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.77 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.36.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

