Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

Shares of AVB opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day moving average is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

