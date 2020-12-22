Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Santander raised Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Braskem has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. Analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braskem by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 157.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

