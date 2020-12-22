BQT 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,508.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. BQT has a market cap of $815,228.97 and $1,508.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00346408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

