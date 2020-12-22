Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $664.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after buying an additional 464,482 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.1% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,981,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 189,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

