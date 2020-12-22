Boosted Finance Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for $10.90 or 0.00046549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $652,531.84 and $268,618.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00141855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00729783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00167396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00376126 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00106982 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.