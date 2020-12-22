BOMB Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One BOMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $655,071.87 and $72,166.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,669.87 or 1.00012770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00022128 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00018003 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00061789 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,578 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

