BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) Shares Gap Down to $59.40

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.40, but opened at $57.00. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) shares last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 235,278 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £138.01 million and a P/E ratio of 44.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

