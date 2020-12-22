BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.