BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BXC. ValuEngine cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:BXC opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $274.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.25. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.08 million.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,810 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,877,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,846,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

