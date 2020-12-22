BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

NYSE BLW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,494. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

