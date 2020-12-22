BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
NYSE BLW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,494. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
