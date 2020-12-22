BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceSource International worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 249.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 301,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 309.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 229,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 699.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 187,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 111.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.00. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,802,205 shares of company stock worth $6,250,396 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

