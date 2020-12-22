BlackRock Inc. Purchases 21,860 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $140,653.61. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,249 shares of company stock valued at $997,828. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

AMRK opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

