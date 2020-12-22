BlackRock Inc. Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Tellurian worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tellurian by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tellurian by 59.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 59.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.32. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

