BlackRock Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,640,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $506.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter.

RFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $34,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.