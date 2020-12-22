BlackRock Inc. Has $6.99 Million Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. P.A.M. Transportation Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $254.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.70.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

