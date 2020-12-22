BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.30% of PCB Bancorp worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $333,621 in the last 90 days.

PCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE PCB opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

