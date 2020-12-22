Bitradio 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $86,282.32 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005327 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,457,605 coins and its circulating supply is 9,457,601 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

